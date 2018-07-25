Indian American selected as Governor’s STEM Scholars in New Jersey

Indian American Annika Sharma has been selected as one of the 2018-2019 Governor’s STEM Scholars, among 80.

The senior at Millburn High School in New Jersey will learn from and network with New Jersey STEM professionals, research organizations, academic institutions and state policymakers throughout the year.

Along with her fellow scholars from universities, high schools and academies throughout New Jersey, Sharma will attend STEM conferences, field trips and participate in a team-based research project, according to a Tapinto Millburn report.

To be selected, a student must show character, leadership ability, and STEM aptitude.

The Governor’s STEM Scholars program was established in 2013 and it is a public-private partnership between the Governor’s Office, Research & Development Council of New Jersey, New Jersey Department of Education and Secretary of Higher Education.

The ultimate goal is to develop the state’s pipeline of STEM talent further while promoting economic development.