Indian American Scottish Bagpipe band performs at the NYC Tartan Day Parade

superadmin, Posted On : April 10, 2017 4:45 pm

NEW YORK: Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band USA performed at the 2017 New York City Tartan Day Parade, featuring nearly 50 bagpipe groups from all across North America.

The Indian American band was certainly a standout in this year’s parade lineup; sporting a traditional, Scottish bagpipe uniform, uniquely accompanied by traditional Indian elements.

Other bands and the crowds adored the diversity and flare of the first Indian-American bagpipe band in North America. Thousands dotted the parade route on Sixth Avenue and cheered on as band entertained with Indian melodies and Scottish favorites.

Members from the non-profit organization, Round Hill Highland Games, shared about the band “Got to hand it to this band – they piped the whole length of the parade route with a lot of pep in their step.”

In addition, parade organizers, from NYC Tartan Week, agreed with the statement and shared “They sure did! Pure enthusiasm! Awesome to see different cultures embrace the pipes & drums!”

Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan, an international non-profit Hindu religious organization, promotes spiritual, cultural, and social welfare across the world.

Music is a universal language, unifying cultures and people. As such, Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band uses the medium of music to personify the organization’s mission, bringing welfare and peace throughout the world with its eclectic tunes.

The band’s earlier branches in Nairobi and London were founded by Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa himself after He enjoyed hearing the sounds of bagpipes during a tour of the United Kingdom.

Swamibapa’s spiritual heir, H.D.H. Acharya Swamishree Purushottampriyadasji Maharaj, followed in his guru’s footsteps and founded the newer branches of the band in Bolton, U.S.A., and India.

In December 2015, during the 60th anniversary celebrations of the band’s Nairobi branch, Acharya Swamishree brought all five bands together and established one united international band in honor of his guru.

Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band, the first international Hindu-Indian traditional Scottish Bagpipe band, consists of 214 members worldwide from the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Kenya, and India. Featuring bagpipes, snare drums, bass drums, and tenor drums, the band’s repertoire consists of Scottish tunes, patriotic tunes, and cultural melodies.

Band members travel to perform at parades, religious events, cultural expositions, and charity performances across the world. The band is composed of students, entrepreneurs, physicians, lawyers, doctorates, and other professionals, ranging from ages 10-50.