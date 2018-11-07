Indian American Rob Singh appointed as president and CEO of the ConAm Group

Indian American Rob Singh has been appointed as the CEO of the ConAm Group, in addition to his role as President.

The 22-year veteran of the company has served as ConAm’s Co-President and CIO for three years, alongside Bob Svatos, who will continue to serve as the firm’s President and COO.

“ConAm has a tremendous track record combined with a strong and very capable in place executive team who are helping to drive the growth and success of the company. We are looking to build on our discretionary fund models success, and we anticipate steady growth for our firm in the years ahead,” Singh is quoted saying in a press release.

As President and CEO, Singh will lead the investment, operational and financial activities of ConAm, while also guiding the firm’s business development including sourcing capital and client relationships, according to a press release.

Singh is an Executive Committee Member of the Board of Directors of the National Multi-Housing Council (NMHC).

He is also a member of the Urban Land Institute, a Policy Advisory Board member for the University of San Diego Burnham-Moores Center for Real Estate and serves on the Building Industry Association Presidents’ Council.

“This new position is a natural progression for Rob, who has been integral in ConAm’s growth and success. In the past three years, ConAm has transitioned to a new investment model, raising approximately $300 million in capital for our discretionary funds and development projects, and significantly expanding our property management arm,” Dan Epstein, the Chairman and Founder of the San Diego-based real estate investment, development and services firm, is quoted saying in a press release.

“Each of these accomplishments was achieved under Rob’s guidance and direction, therefore making it appropriate to include the CEO responsibilities to his prior role. Rob played a prominent role in the closing of our second and largest fund to date earlier this year at over $130 million. This is a true testament to Rob’s leadership and ability to expand ConAm’s business activities,” he added.