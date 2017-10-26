Indian-American resident of New York pleads guilty to identity theft fraud

An Indian-American resident of Queens, New York, pleaded guilty Oct. 24 for his role in a stolen identity refund fraud scheme, announced Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division.

Kishore Jattan, 44, pleaded guilty to identity theft. According to the plea agreement and documents filed with the court, from April 2012 through June 2012, Jattan stole student IDs from packages he delivered for a university located in New York, which the Justice Department did not identify in its press release.

Jattan then sold the stolen IDs to other individuals who used the IDs to file fraudulent tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service. Jattan admitted that he caused a tax loss of between $250,000 and $550,000.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 21, next year before U.S. District Court Judge Edward R. Korman. Jattan faces a statutory maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. He also faces a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties.