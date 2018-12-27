Indian American professor named American Society for Engineering Management fellow

Dr. Hiral Shah, an Indian American professor at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, has been named as a fellow for the American Society for Engineering Management.

The award represents the highest level of membership in ASEM and is presented annually to select candidates who have eight years of continuous membership in ASEM with significant service, have demonstrated engineering management accomplishments and continue to distinguish services and contributions to ASEM, the university said in a news release.

Shah had accepted the award on October 19, during the ASEM International Conference at the Coeur d’Alene Resort in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Shah teaches in the engineering management graduate program at St. Cloud State University where she serves as faculty adviser for the ASEM student chapter.

Her research interest is in the areas of online teaching, curriculum and certification exam development, project management and lean manufacturing.

Shah has a master’s degree and doctorate in engineering management from Eastern Michigan University and a bachelor of engineering degree in mechanical engineering from Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, India.