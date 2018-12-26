Indian American police officer killed at traffic stop

An Indian American police officer was shot dead at a traffic stop in Newman, California, just before 1 a.m. on the northeast corner of Merced Street and Eucalyptus Avenue, according to a Modesto Bee report.

Officer Ronil Singh, 33, had called out “shots fired” over his police radio, after which many officers arrived to the scene to find Singh suffering from the gunshots.

He was then brought to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, KCRA reported.

Singh was a native of Fiji who had been living in northeast Modesto and was working with the Newman Police Department since July 2011.

Prior to that, Singh worked as a deputy with the Merced County Sheriff’s Department and with the Turlock Police Department, according to his Facebook page.

He had studied criminal justice at Modesto Junior College in 2005.

A manhunt for the suspect has begun in Stanislaus County and the neighboring areas.

Police say, the suspect may have fled the scene in a gray, extended cab Dodge Ram pickup, which was seen in the area at the time of the shooting, according to a Modesto Bee report.

According to a KCRA report, the dealer plates on the vehicle read “AR Auto.”

Anyone with information on the incident is to call Detective Michael Fisher at 209-525-7083 or dispatch at 209-552-2468.