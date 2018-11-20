Indian American named to senior position at Forum

Indian American Ami Patel has been named as the vice president of artist relations & VIP services for the Forum, of the Madison Square Garden Company in Inglewood, California.

Patel will oversee all internal and external ticketing, as well as on-site VIP and celebrity management for the 17,000-plus-capacity arena and will report to Darren Pfeffer, executive vice president of MSG Live for The Madison Square Garden Company, as she works closely with Rick Merrill, the Forum’s VP of arena operations and Geni Lincoln, the Forum’s VP of concert bookings, according to a Variety report.

Prior to this, Patel was director of national entertainment at iHeartMedia, where she played a key role in such franchise events as the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, the iHeartCountry Festival in Austin, Fiesta Latina in Miami and the national Jingle Ball Tour, working in event production and logistics; on-site artist relations; and local and national sponsorships and partnerships.

“I am thrilled to join the incredible team at the Forum. In my new role, I look forward to being part of the storied legacy of the Forum and contributing to the continued success of the leading destination for music and entertainment in Southern California,” Patel is quoted saying in a press release.

In addition to The Forum, the Madison Square Garden Company operates New York’s Madison Square Garden and the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, among other venues.

Additional MSG properties include the New York Knicks (NBA), the New York Rangers (NHL) and the New York Liberty (WNBA).