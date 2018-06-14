Indian American named Dean of College at Radford University

Indian American academic Joyendu Bhadury has been named the new dean at Radford University’s College of Business and Economics, effective August 1.

Bhadury currently serves as the dean and a professor at the School of Business and Management at State University of New York-The College at Brockport, which is accredited by The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

“I am excited to be the next dean of COBE at Radford University. Both have stellar reputations as institutions with an enduring commitment to student success, which appeals to me. I look forward to working with all my new colleagues as well as external stakeholders to enhance this commitment in service to the New River Valley, the Commonwealth of Virginia and beyond,” Bhadury said in a press release.

Prior to joining SUNY-The College at Brockport, Bhadury served as the associate dean of Graduate Programs and Research at the Bryan School of Business and Economics at UNC-Greensboro, as well as a professor in the Department of Information Systems and Operations Management.

He has also served as chair, interim chair, associate chair, associate professor and director in the Department of Management and Finance at California State University, East Bay.

Bhadury was also an assistant professor in the Faculty of Administration at the University of New Brunswick in Canada and served as the area coordinator for the Quantitative Methods Area.

He has been a visiting professor of management at Vaal University of Technology in South Africa since 2015, a visiting lecturer at Fachhochschule-Ludwigshafen in Germany and Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration in Accra, Ghana.

Bhadury earned a doctorate in management science from the University of Texas’ School of Management and a bachelor’s in electronics engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology at the Banaras Hindu University in India.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Bhadury and his family to the Radford University family as he serves as the next dean of our College of Business and Economics. He brings a wealth of knowledge and vast leadership experience that will well serve COBE faculty as they teach and develop students into business professionals who will work and compete in a global economy,” Brian O. Hemphill, president of Radford University, said in a press release.