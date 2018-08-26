Indian-American named Chair of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at Ohio’s Cleveland Clinic

An Indian-American professor at Yale who graduated from University of Kerala, is moving to take a top position at the famous Cleveland Clinic in Akron, Ohio.

Yale University Associate Clinical Professor of Psychiatry Rajesh Tampi, has been named Chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at Cleveland Clinic Akron General in Akron, Ohio. Yale made the announcement Aug. 22 in a press release.

Tampi will also serve as Section Head of Geriatric Psychiatry for the Department of Psychiatry and Psychology at Cleveland Clinic. His research interests focus on the management of psychiatric disorders in late life, neurodegenerative disorders, ethical and legal issues in geriatric psychiatry, and integrated geriatric psychiatry care.

Tampi, who completed his Geriatric Psychiatry Fellowship at Yale School of Medicine, has received three Outstanding Teaching Attending Awards and the Chairman’s Award for outstanding teaching, research, and clinical work from the Yale Department of Psychiatry, the press release said.

After graduating from the University of Kerala, Tampi trained in psychiatry at the University of Leeds, England, and at the University of Vermont in the U.S.

Tampi is also a Professor of Psychiatry at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, where he received “Teacher of the Year” awards in the Department of Psychiatry in 2015, 2016, and 2018.

He is a Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association (APA), and President of the International Medical Graduates Caucus at the APA. He is President-elect of the American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry.

The Indian-origin professor has published more than 100 times on various topics in psychiatry and geriatric psychiatry, and is editor of six on psychiatry. He also serves on the editorial board of five international journals in psychiatry and as a peer reviewer for 34 journals, the Yale press release said.