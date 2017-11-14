Indian American man dies in nightclub shooting

Indian American Akash R. Talati, 40, was killed in a nightclub shooting that happened in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Saturday morning at 1:51 a.m., according to abc11.

Talati was the owner of Diamondz Gentleman’s Club, where according to abc11, Markeese Dewitt, 23, began shooting after he got mad about being kicked out of the club.

“I heard the gunshots, and ran to the front and saw my boss laying on the floor, it was chaos,” Cortez Wamble, who is a bouncer at the club, told WNCN.

“I talked to this man every day. I look up to this man as a father figure,” he added.

Family and friends of Talati told CBS North Carolina that he was always putting others first.

Wamble and several other employees told WNCN that Talati had such a great impact in the community and even offered free rooms at his nearby motel for those affected by Hurricane Matthew.

“Nobody feels safe, you have people traumatized and everything. It’s just messed up for everybody,” Sheron Bunn, one of Talati’s employees who said the club was like a home to many, told WNCN.

According to WNCN, Talat’s family said the he died early Saturday morning after being hit by a stray bullet while inside the nightclub, three others have been injured as well.

“We are in touch with the family of the deceased and will provide them all help,” Sushma Swaraj told IANS.

The Fayetteville Police Department tweeted that Dewitt will be charged with attempted murder.