Indian American high school student graduates with college degree

Aasim Vhora, an Indian American high school senior from Norwalk, Connecticut was among 12 to graduate from the Norwalk Early College Academy with an associate degree in applied science within the software engineering focus, on May 17.

Vhora will be graduating from high school on June 18 and will start working as a cloud systems analyst at IBM’s Southbury campus this summer; he will then use his NCC credits to attend the University of Connecticut.

This Norwalk Early College Academy is the state’s first IBM-designed P-TECH school and allows a dual enrollment as well as a grades 9-14 program at Norwalk High School and was established in 2014 by IBM, Norwalk Community College and the Norwalk Public Schools.

Applications are accepted through a lottery with no academic screening and applicants receive a high school diploma from Norwalk High School along with a tuition-free Associate degree from Norwalk Community College, according to a press release.

NECA and the other P-TECH schools in Connecticut are part of an innovative, national collaboration between public high schools, community colleges, and the private sector that aligns education to economic needs to fill the many vacant, “middle skill,” STEM jobs in many industries.