Indian American gas station owner shot, killed during robbery in Kentucky

Indian American Praful Patel, 49, was shot and killed during a robbery inside of his Stop & Go gas station in Jeffersonville, Kentucky on Thursday, October 11.

According to a WDRB report, police say that a female customer had called 911 claiming that she did not see anyone behind the counter and when police got there, they found Patel dead in the office area of the store.

Surveillance footage shows a light-skinned male entering the business at approximately 10:40 p.m., armed with a gun and holds Patel at gunpoint before shooting him and running away with the cash, according to police reports.

In the surveillance video, the suspect can be seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the hood drawn over his head and the drawstrings pulled tight to cover his face.

He was also wearing dark sweatpants.

The station, which is located across the street from Jeffersonville High School, normally closes at 11 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 812-218-8477.