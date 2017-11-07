Indian-American entrepreneur finds niche in online grocery market

WHARTON, NJ

The number of South Asian Indians living in the US has soared to over 4 million in 2016 and represents the fastest growing ethnic group today, according to Wikipedia.

New Jersey-based entrepreneur Shinu Gupta recognized an urgent need for shoppers to source hard to find authentic groceries from their homeland, India. His dream, to assist sellers in reaching this niche market through an online marketplace, was realized with the development of www.zifiti.com.

With tens of thousands of products from a large variety of sellers and ranking on the first page of search engines for terms such as “buy Indian products online” zifiti.com has become the ideal platform for merchants of South Asian products to reach their target customers.

The online marketplace boasts hard to find items from India like organic Poha and snacks from Haldiram.

In addition to providing consumers a source for Indian groceries online, ZiFiti provides sellers an opportunity to build their online business with little to no effort on their part.

“Our platform allows sellers of groceries and other South Asian products to easily upload their items and immediately grow their visibility online,” says Gupta.

Launching an online store and effectively marketing it takes an enormous amount of time and effort. Gupta has been focusing on removing these barriers to entry in order to assist his fellow South Asians in the highly competitive internet market. By exposing their offering to an already existing audience coupled with ZiFiti’s extensively promoted platform vendors can capitalize on the traffic while reducing the need to invest their own time or money.

Gupta brings to this project a vast understanding of the technology required as well as extensive experience in the online marketplace model. Bringing together a team of experts to handle the work while knowing the obstacles they would face has been the key to ZiFiti’s success.

“Building this portal for the South Asian Indian community in the US is a dream of mine,” Gupta states, “And the opportunity to help those small business owners also capitalize on this ever-growing market is extremely satisfying for me.”