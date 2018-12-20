Indian American city planner named interim city manager in California

Indian American Niroop Kasthuri Srivatsa has been named as the interim city manager for Lafayette, California.

Srivatsa is currently the city’s director of planning and building services and has served in that position for the last 17 years.

She will take over as interim city manager over for Steven Falk, who is leaving the post that he has held since 1996 at the conclusion of the year, according to an East Bay Times report.

Meanwhile, the council will conduct a national search for a permanent city manager, which is to be completed by next spring.

Srivatsa has more than 30 years of local government experience with 24 years in Lafayette, according to a press release.

She has led city staff and advised the City Council and Planning Commission on land use policy, strategic growth initiatives, and housing and economic development matters, according to a city release, according to an East Bay Times report.

During her tenure, Lafayette completed an update to the general plan, adopted its first downtown specific plan and approved more than 100 below-market-rate condominiums and apartment complexes next to downtown and the Lafayette BART station.

From 1992 to 1999, Srivatsa worked as Lafayette’s Planning Director and Community Development Director supervising the planning, engineering, and public works divisions and serving as staff to the redevelopment agency.

In addition, she has acted as incident commander during emergency operations drills and held leadership roles during emergencies, including the 2000 flooding in Lafayette.

Srivatsa has served as a planner in Naperville, Illinois and has a bachelor’s degree in architecture and town planning from Madras University in Chennai, India.