Indian American boy honored by American Red Cross in Sacramento

An Indian American boy, Akshaj Mehta, 11, was honored by the American Red Cross in Sacramento, last month.

Mehta, who was honored as the “Youth Hero of the Year” at the American Red Cross’ 100 Years of Sacramento County Heroes Presentation, has the distinction of having three books published.

His first one, “Super Mouse,” was published in January 2014 and was featured for the 16th annual ScholarShare Children’s Book Festival in September 2016 where he was the only child author among 12.

His second book “E-Tron,” which was a pre-teen novel, was published in April 2015 and all of the proceeds were donated to Make-A-Wish Foundation. His third book “E-Tron 2” is a sequel to E-Tron which was published in March 2016.

For his third book Mehta ended up raising $500 at the Book Signing Event and donated the amount to “Reading Partners, Sacramento.”

Mehta was also announced a Hometown Hero for KFBK Radio in April of last year and he was featured as an inspiring kid by Sacramento Parent Magazine in their February 2016 issue.

Mehta received the Natomas Unified School District Award for exemplifying NUSD Vision in October 2016 and the Exceptional Youth Award in April 2016.

He participated in the Barnes and Noble “My Favorite Teacher” contest as well and his letter was the winning letter of the local segment allowing Barnes and Noble to award him and his teacher with certificates.

Mehta was appointed as Sci Tech Kids Editor of children’s Magazine “Amazing- Kids” just at the age of 10 and many of his stories, articles and essays have inspired kids in the community and school as he has written articles on social causes like Cheating, Dwarfism, Gold Rush Era, Cyber Bullying, Possibility of life on Mars, YOLO (you only live once) and also writes for California Kids newspaper.

Mehta is involved in many community service activities. including: Book Drives for libraries and schools, Blanket Drives and a Jacket Drive for St. Johns Shelter and Homeless, a Food Drive for Sacramento Food Bank and family services, park clean ups and reading books to kids.

Mehta was the youngest person to be awarded by Red Cross, in Sacramento, and he was given a Certificate of Recognition by Ken Cooley, Assemblyman, 8th District, along with his certificate from American Red Cross.