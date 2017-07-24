Indian American actress Meaghan Rath to star in Hawaii Five-O

NEW YORK – Meaghan Rath of ‘Being Human’ fame will play Tani Rey on the CBS show Hawaii Five-0, along with Ian Anthony Dale and Beulah Koale.

The announcement comes after two previous cast members, Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park, walked off the show after salary issues.

According to Entertainment, Rath’s character, Tani Rey, is a lifeguard at a hotel pool and was previously kicked out of the Police Academy and Dale, who was seen in the second season of the show, will return full time as Adam Noshimuri.

The Hollywood Reporter said that Koale of the upcoming Thank You for Your Service fame, will portray the role of Junior Reigns, a former Navy SEAL who just returned from serving his country and is looking for a job.

The trio will be joined by returning cast members Alex O’Loughlin, Scott Caan, Chi McBride, Jorge Garcia, Taylor Wily, Kimee Balmilero and Dennis Chun and the eighth season will premiere on Friday, September 29, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.