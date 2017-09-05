IACFNJ invites the Indian American community for its annual Garba

Indo-American Cultural Foundation of Central Jersey (IACFNJ) will hold their Grand Navratri Garba celebration in South Brunswick on September 23, 29 and 30, 2017, from 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at South Brunswick High School at 750 Ridge Road in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

More than 2,000 people are expected to attend each day to celebrate Navratri this year.

For the past many years, the IACFNJ Garba has been one of the biggest, non-commercial and family oriented, safest and well organized state of the art garba event in the state.

Once again this year, Mahesh Mehta and his talented Bollywood and local artists of Entertainment Unlimited will rock the stage with famous old and new live singing of traditional garbas, dandiya, sanedo and bhangara.

The cultural diversity of Central Jersey will be witnessed at the event where the attendees from all over India and other neighboring countries will be seen on a dance floor.

High school students of various ethnic and cultural backgrounds will also participate in this event, something we rarely get to see.

The Goddess Amba Maa’s divine traditional Aarti and prayer will be performed on all days followed by the Prasad to all attendees as the center stage will be decorated with Goddess Amba Maa’s statue in a temple setting where the atmosphere will feel like divine and traditional Navratri celebration like back home in India.

Also, the cafeteria will be full of food stalls of various mouth-watering and traditional Indian delicacies, ice cream and paan as well as other local vendors with various clothing, jewelry and traditional items booths adding to the attraction.

Local business entrepreneurs, community leaders and local and state public officials are also expected to attend the celebration to support the IACFNJ community’s efforts to keep Indian culture and heritage alive in the state.