“I want to be to my Indian people what Selena was to her fans”: Vijeta

Indian-American singer Vijeta is waiting for the release of her untitled debut EP.

The singer, who is from Chicago and lives in Atlanta, Georgia, is currently performing her single “Wait for the Night” as part of her promotional tour.

Vijeta told Rolling Out, an Atlanta-based entertainment magazine focusing on Black culture, “I feel I deliver a very rhythmic, melodic and powerful experience when people watch me perform. I pride myself on my music being fun, colorful and emotional. I want to be to my Indian people what Selena was to her fans.”

In an extensive interview to Rolling Out, the Indian-American artiste dwelt on what inspired her. She “fell in love with music though dance. As a child, I think I was always trying to find the balance between my Indian culture and my American roots. Then finally I found my balance through music,” she added.

She said she was “definitely” inspired by her Indian roots and American pop culture. “I want to represent a boundless number of ambitious women across multiple cultures. Part of me is very philanthropic. I ultimately want to be able to use my story and growing platform to inspire young girls, and at the same time break stereotypes that women all over the world face,” Vijeta told Rolling Out.

While Vijeta was attending Northern Illinois University she met actress, dancer, choreographer, television director, and television producer Debbie Allen, the star of the 1980s musical “Fame”, and it changed her life, she said. “she (Allen) loved my spirit when I danced” and offered me a full scholarship to train at her prestigious dance academy,” Vijeta revealed to Rolling Out.

In Los Angeles, Vijeta finally found her niche through an L.A. based all-girl group which she says, inspired her to transition from a dancer to a singer and ultimately to become a solo artist, and deciding to launch her solo career.