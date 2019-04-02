Hotstar is the Official Digital Streaming Partner for the Vivo Indian Premier League 2019

The go-to streaming platform for the South Asian Diaspora offers an unparalleled digital experience for cricket fans in North America

NEW YORK

As cricket season reaches a fever pitch, fans in North America will have the opportunity to be front and center while all the action unfolds. Hotstar, the preferred streaming service for the best of South Asian entertainment & cricket, is once again bringing the signature VIVO IPL experience to cricket fans in North America. As the official digital streaming partner for the VIVO IPL 2019, Hotstar will LIVE stream all the matches starting March 23.

VIVO IPL is among India’s most successful cultural exports and Hotstar has successfully enabled fans across the world to immerse themselves in the world’s greatest cricket spectacle.

With Hotstar, cricket lovers in North America can stream the action-packed VIVO IPL drama LIVE, in HD quality and on any device. The platform makes streaming the most exciting cricket tournament of the year easier than ever. Hotstar is available on the web (us.hotstar.com and ca.hotstar.com), google play store, app store, as well as on Roku TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick and Android TV. So, whether on a big screen TV in the living room or on a mobile screen while on-the-go, cricket enthusiasts can tune in to VIVO IPL anytime and anywhere.

What’s more, for those who miss the LIVE stream, Hotstar’s video-on-demand feature allows subscribers to replay the match at their convenience or just catch-up with customized highlights of the best moments. Hotstar’s video-on-demand feature makes it the ideal destination for cricket fans in North America.

The VIVO IPL experience on Hotstar has truly revolutionized the annual sporting spectacle with unique content offerings that recreate the frenzied energy of the game in North America. The platform provides:

Regional and expert commentary in six languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali).

Exclusive pre-match and post-match analysis from the best cricketing minds.

An Exclusive Dugout commentary feed that provides in-depth analysis and clairvoyant in-game predictions by cricket’s biggest legends.

Innovative Fan Graph that viewers can use to scroll to high points of the match, track the number of simultaneous viewers and relive key moments during any game.

Ambient cricket content that provides a window into the behind-the-scenes action of the VIVO IPL and showcases riveting stories about the teams and big heroes of the game.

“VIVO IPL has captured the hearts and minds of millions of cricket fans all over the world. We are proud to recreate the signature cricket experience in the homes of passionate fans in North America, bringing them closer to the game,” said Ipsita Dasgupta, President – Strategy and Incubation, and Hotstar International at Star India. “By leveraging our technology, deep consumer insight, and expertise in cricket coverage, Hotstar presents the VIVO IPL and all the stories surrounding the famed tournament and its heroes in an immersive and engaging style.”

In 2018, Hotstar set a new world record with more than 10 million concurrent viewers logging on to the platform from across the globe to watch the final match of the VIVO IPL 2018 tournament. Hotstar expects to exceed that record this year, as the tournament increases in popularity, grabbing eye-balls and capturing the imagination of millions.

About Hotstar

Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform for Indian dramas, movies and live sports, is now also available in the US, Canada and the UK.

A fully-owned subsidiary of Star India and 21st Century Fox, Hotstar was launched in India in 2015 and became the fastest app to reach a million downloads. The platform offers a bouquet of rich and diverse content encompassing the latest movies, popular TV shows, documentaries, live news and live sports. By delivering premium, on-demand content across devices and in multiple languages, Hotstar ensures that South Asians across the world are never too far from their favorite entertainment.

Hotstar can be accessed through us.hotstar.com, ca.hotstar.com, uk.hotstar.com, or via the iOS App Store, Google Play store, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon Fire Stick and Android TV.