Himanshu Malik’s “Chitrakut” to premiere at 15th Annual South Asian International Film Festival

“Chitrakut,” a film written and directed by Himanshu Malik, will premiere at the 15th Annual South Asian International Film Festival (SAIFF) on December 16, at 3:30 p.m. at the NYIT Auditorium Broadway.

The film is a story about relationships, change and metamorphosis, as five people search for love and companionship.

Set against a lush Western Indian landscape during the monsoon season, the film delicately sets the tone, interweaving the lives of five adults who are all converging at different intersections of life and discovering the meaning of love while encapsulating fractured feelings, according to a press release.

The film stars Auritra Ghosh, Vibhore Mayank, Kiran Srinivas, Naina Trivedi, and Shruti Bapna.

It is produced by Malik and Akbar Arabiyan, a Pune based film producer, philanthropist and patron of the arts.

“Our lives today revolve around finding love, companionship, and strength in relationships. The film showcases the emotional ups and downs of life dynamically,” Malik, who is best known for his role in Bollywood films “Tum Bin” and “Khwahish,” is quoted saying in a press release.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to share stories about human emotions and how they impact relationships,” Arabiyan added.

According to a press release, “Chitrakut” is known to be inspired from the spiritual tale of The Ramayana when Ram, his wife Sita and his brother Lakshman spent a short duration of the fourteen years of banishment in Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh, India.