GOPIO-CT elects new Executive Committee Members

GOPIO-CT elected their new Executive Committee Members for the term 2019 at their Annual General Body meeting held on Friday, December 14 at the Hampton Inn and Suites in Stamford, Connecticut.

The elected committee includes:

President: Anita Bhat

Executive Vice President: Santosh Gannu

Vice President: Bhavna Juneja

Secretary: Prasad Chintalapudi

Joint Secretary: Gayatri Mahesh

Immediate Past President: Shelly Nichani

Trustees: Srinivas Akarapu and Shailesh Naik, along with Dr. Thomas Abraham, Neelam Narang, Sanjay Santhanam and Varghese Ninan

During the meeting, a report of the activities completed by the organization in 2018 was given.

Bhat said that the chapter’s signature event was its Annual Awards Banquet at which those Indian Americans from Connecticut who have achieved in various fields were recognized.

Other accomplishments include:

Giving out a scholarship to three graduating high school students and one student joining Norwalk Community College

Sponsoring five soup kitchens at the New Covenant House in Stamford

Participating in the cancer walk to raise funds for Stamford Hospital’s Bennet Cancer Center

Hosting a series of Meet and Greet sessions with First Selectmen of Westport, New Canaan, Trumbull, Greenwich and Darien

Following the election, GOPIO-CT had its Annual Holiday Party which also served as a fundraiser for Teach For America, whose Executive Director from New Haven Nate Snow spoke at the event on the organization’s mission to “enlist, develop, and mobilize as many as possible of our nation’s most promising future leaders to grow and strengthen the movement for educational equity and excellence.”

Snow called upon the Indian American community to participate in Teach for America programs.

Also, two of Connecticut’s newly elected assemblymen Raghib Allie-Brennan and Matt Blumenthal were honored at the meeting.