Ganesh Utsav to take place in New York in September

Ganesh Utsav New York with Suhag Mehta of Shreenath Enterprise will host a 5-day festive celebration of Ganesh Utsav in New York, from September 12 to 16 at the YMCA – Padavan-Preller Fields at 236-02 Hillside Avenue in Bellerose, New York from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Chaired by Harshad Patel (Pakaji) and emceed by Flora Parekh, the curtain raiser which was held at the Sohna Punjab Restaurant in New York, was attended by several dignitaries including celebrities and community leaders.

The team gave an overview of the 5-day program to which everyone is invited to take laabh of the Darshan, Maha Poojas, Aartis while enjoying food, shopping, cultural programs, entertainment, kids activities and celebrities meets.