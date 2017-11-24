Five Indian Americans featured in Forbes 30 under 30 list

NEW YORK – Five Indian Americans have been featured in Forbes Magazine’s list of 30 under 30 in the consumer technology category: Shruti Merchant, Sneha Keshwani, Sundeep Kumar, Abhishek Chandra and Arun Saigal.

Merchant dropped out of medical school to find the startup HubHaus along with Kerry Jones in early 2016, whose goal was to make it easy for professionals to some place to live in shared housing communities.

The idea came to her after she faced difficulties finding affordable housing in Fremont, California.

Today, HubHaus has raised about $1.5 million and has more than 300 members in more than 50 homes in the Bay Area and Los Angeles.

Keshwani is a product manager at LinkedIn who runs global mobile growth and engagement for LinkedIn, leading projects across India, Germany, China and the U.S., which has resulted in double-digit increases in engagement since 2016.

She is also responsible for securing large partnerships with OEMs and carriers such as Samsung, LG, Sony and Verizon, with goals to bring the LinkedIn app to more than 400 million professionals worldwide by 2019.

Kumar founded LoftSmart along with Sam Bernstein, the website connecting student renters to apartment buildings looking to fill leases.

The website is known to be the “future of renting” where more than 250,000 leases are available to book instantly.

LoftSmart has already processed millions in lease transactions, raising $5 million from investors.

Chandra co-founded Spring Health at Yale University which offers a mental health tool for large employers that screens employees for mental illness, develop personalized, data-driven treatment plans based on peer-reviewed algorithms and connects employees to a provider within a week through a video psychiatry platform.

The idea came to him after he learned that fewer than one in eight people who are diagnosed with depression, get adequate treatment.

Saigal founded the app creation tool Thunkable, along with WeiHua Li, making it easy for people to build apps for both Android and iOS, regardless of their programming experience.

“They are passionate and formidable bunch, and for good reason. Their goal is nothing short of breaking the status quo and transforming the world,” said Forbes.

The Forbes Magazine’s list of 30 under 30 brings 30 game changers under the age of 30, from 20 industries who challenge the next generation of entrepreneurs, entertainers, educators and more.