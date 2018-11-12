Empire State Building lit up for Diwali

The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA-NY/NJ/CT) collaborated with the Empire State Realty Trust on Wednesday, November 7, to light the New York Empire State Building with the orange color for Diwali

“It is a very exciting moment for all of us. We have been trying for the past year and a half to get this opportunity and we finally have. I can’t imagine celebrating Diwali in such a big way,” Srujal Parikh, the president of FIA, told ITV Gold.

Popular Indian singer Jay Sean and Miss America 2014 Nina Devuluri also graced the event.

While both of them were honored to be there, Devuluri said “It has been such an incredible opportunity and when I was Miss America, I remember wanting to be the first South Asian to bring diversity. The idea of cultural competency across the world and across the country, this is just another milestone to have reached in that.”

FIA and the Empire State Realty Trust have been lighting up the Empire State Building for more than two decades, with the colors of the Indian flag for its Independence Day each August.

The illumination of the Empire State Building during Diwali symbolizes another step in taking forward the FIA’s theme of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” the world is one family.