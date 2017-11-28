BREAKING NEWSU.S. AFFAIRSBUSINESSINDIADIPLOMACY Dr. Sudhir Parikh meets Piyush Goyal in New Delhi By Staff Writer - November 28, 2017 0 Padma Shri Dr. Sudhir M. Parikh, Founder and Chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media, and Chairman, Parikh Foundation for India’s Global Development, presented a copy of the second issue of the magazine US-India Global Review – a publication of the New York-based think tank to analyze and promote Indo-US bilateral and business ties – to India’s Minister of Railway and Coal, Piyush Goyal (left), and Bharat Lal, Joint Secretary to the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, in New Delhi, earlier this month. Goyal and Lal lauded the initiative of the think tank, and gave their blessings for the success of the initiative. Dr. Vallabhbhai Kathiria, Chairman, Gauseva and Gauchar Vikas Board, Gujarat, is seen on the left in both the photos.