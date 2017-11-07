Dr. Neeta Jain holds reception for Sandeep Chakravorty

NEW YORK

Democratic district leader Dr. Neeta Jain, representing Assembly District 25th Part B of Queens, held a welcome reception for the new Consul General of India in New York, Ambassador Sandeep Chakravorty. Congressman Joseph Crowley also attended the meet.

The event, held in Manhattan, was attended by elected officials and prominent community leaders.

Elected officials included New York City Comptroller Scott M. Stringer, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, Councilman Rory Lancman, Councilman Barry Grodenchik, Judge Raja Rajeswari and Judge Ushir Pandit.

Chakravoty was accompanied by his wife Taruna Chakravorty and some staff members, including Head of Chancery Jaideep Chola, Consul Visa/Passport L. Krishnamurthy and Consul, Community affairs, Devdasan Nair.

Broadcaster and community activist Renee Mehrra was the emcee for the evening. She was introduced by Dr. Raj Bhayani.

The program kicked off with national anthems of the US and Indian sung by Anandita Guha and Dr. Smita Guha, respectively.

Crowley talked about Indo-US relations and said Diwali should be an official holiday in New York City public schools. He fondly talked about his memorable trip to India with President Barack Obama. Ambassador Chakravorty in his speech invited all elected officials to India.

Dr. Neeta Jain spoke about her commitment to bring the bilateral ties between the two democracies closer.