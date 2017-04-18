Documentary based on life of Ambassador Mulay to be screened at New York Indian Film Festival

Documentary film “Gypsy”, based on the life of Ambassador Dnyaneshwar Mulay, secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, India, is among films to be screened at the 17th Annual New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) 2017. The world premiere show of this documentary will be held May 1 at Village East Cinema in Manhattan. Organized by the Indo-American Arts Council this year’s festival will be held from April 30 to May 7. Mulay, the former consul general of India in New York, has served as a diplomat in Japan, Russia, Syria, Mauritius, Maldives and New York.

“Gypsy” bagged the Special Jury Award at 5th Delhi International Short Film Festival. The documentary was also screened at the Kolhapur International Film Festival 2017 as well as at the Nashik International Film Festival 2017.

“ Selection of ‘Gypsy’ at New York Indian Film Festival is a global recognition for the film”, director Dhananjay Bhawalekar said. The film is produced by Unique Academy. According to Bhawalekar, the documentary proves inspiring to the aspirants of competitive exams and portrays the journey of a simple village lad from Abdullaat near Kolhapur to the success ladder of the Indian Foreign Service. The film reflects an optimistic outlook of overpowering critical conditions to achieve success, although a few incidences of Mulay’s life have been dramatized.

The documentary has been screened in several schools, colleges and institutes and has received an overwhelming response at different levels. Shot in Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolhapur and New York, the documentary was completed in two years.

The film includes views of senior educationist Dr. D.Y. Patil, editor Bhanu Kale, and senior journalist Vijay Naik.

Written by Sagar Gokhale, Anil Sapkal and Bhawalekar, cinematography is by Yogesh Koli, music by Dhanashree Ganatra, background music by Abhijeet Rane, and the research and subtitles are by Sawani Arjun. The film is edited by Manoj Janvekar and animations are by Mahesh Kadam.

This film is an entire non commercial project and is treated as a social contribution by the team.