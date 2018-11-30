Disney to produce new animated TV show inspired by Indian culture

Disney has finally started production on its first TV series inspired by Indian culture and customs, called “Mira, Royal Detective.”

According to a USA Today report, the animated series is targeted toward preschoolers and is set in the fictional, Indian-inspired land of Jalpur.

The main character, Mira is a courageous and resourceful girl, who is appointed as the royal detective after she saves the kingdom’s young prince.

Mira will be voiced by newcomer Leela Ladnier, 15, with a supporting cast including Kal Penn, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Hannah Simone and Freida Pinto.

The series is set to air on Disney Junior channels and programming blocks around the world in 2020, according to a press release.

Each episode will include music and dance between two 11-minutes stories, according to USA Today’s report.

The series will be executive produced by Sascha Paladino while Becca Topol will serve as the story editor and the music will be led by Matthew Tishler, Jeannie Lurie and Amritha Vaz.

Cultural consultants include IW Group’s Shagorika Ghosh, Bollywood dancer and choreographer Nakul Dev Mahajan and music producer Deepak Ramapriyan.

“We are eager to introduce kids and their families to the rich, diverse cultures and customs of India through Mira, a young girl who looks at things with her own unique lens to gain different perspectives and help others in her community. We hope that she will encourage our audience to actively engage with the inspiring world around them and appreciate the little details that make life extraordinary,” Joe D’Ambrosia, the senior vice president of original programming at Disney Junior, said in a written statement.