Dinesh D’Souza’s “Death of a Nation” will stir surprising controversy

In Indian American Dinesh D’Souza’s upcoming film “Death of a Nation,” a controversy will stir, startling many.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will suggest that once upon a time, Democrats were too racist even for the Nazis and that President Donald Trump has a lot in common with Abraham Lincoln.

Apparently, there is a scene in the film where several Nazis are discussing how they should identify Jews in the 1930s and one of them asks “How does the American identify the Negro?”

“One drop rule. Any discernible black ancestry makes one count as black,” another replies.

“Even if someone acts white, they could still be counted as black?” a third one asks, which is when the narrator, D’Souza, says: “As for the Democratic one-drop rule, incredibly the Nazis found it too racist even for them.”

This film of D’Souza’s is likely to draw intense criticism just like his first one 2016: Obama’s America, which earned $33.4 million domestically in 2012 and became the second most popular political documentary after Michal Moore’s Fahrenheit 9/11, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The basic idea that the Nazis got the Nuremberg laws from America is not original with Whitman, but he fleshes it out in more detail than anyone had previously, Whitman is a progressive and he downplays the Democratic party’s role, although he does not deny it,” D’Souza told The Hollywood Reporter.

“The meeting we dramatize in the film occurred on June 5, 1934, shortly after Hitler’s ascent to power. Present was a young justice ministry lawyer named Heinrich Krieger, who had studied in Arkansas and had done research into American race law.

Krieger knew and the Nazis knew what most American textbooks suppress — namely that every segregation law in the American South was passed by a Democratic legislature, signed by a Democratic governor and enforced by Democratic officials,” he added.

“Death of a Nation” opens on August 3.