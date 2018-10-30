Dev Patel to make directorial debut soon

British-Indian actor Dev Patel is all set to make his directorial debut with the film “Monkey Man.”

Patel will also star in the film, which is set in contemporary India and is about a Kid who emerges from prison to take on a world enmeshed in corporate greed and eroding spiritual values, according to a Deadline report.

The film will be produced by Basil Iwanyk, Xeitgeist’s Joe Thomas, Samarth Sahni and Patel himself.

Patel is also writing the script with Paul Angunawela and John Collee.

Action sequences will be choreographed and designed by 87Eleven while Chung-hoon Chung will serve as director of photography.

Production is set to start in spring 2019 in Mumbai.

Patel recently completed filming “The Personal History of David Copperfield” and will be seen next in “Hotel Mumbai” and “The Wedding Guest,” which are both releasing next year.

Patel also won the BAFTA for 2016’s “Lion” and was also nominated for an Oscar and Golden Globe.