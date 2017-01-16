Congressman Krishnamoorthi To Serve On Two Influential House Panels

IANS



Washington – Indian American Raja Krishnamoorthi, who was sworn in as a Member of the US House of Representatives earlier this month, has said he would be serving on two influential committees.

In addition to being the voice of Illinois’ Eighth Congressional District, the Democrat will serve on the House Education and Workforce Committee, as well as the House Democratic Policy and Steering Committee.

“These committee assignments will give my constituents a voice to make sure I can stand up for working families every day by focusing on job creation and affordable higher education,” Krishnamoorthi, who was sworn in on January 3, said in a statement.

The House Democratic Policy and Steering Committee administers the House Democratic Caucus. Krishnamoorthi was appointed to the committee by House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, Indiawest.com reported.

“I am honoured to work with my colleagues to make sure that growing and strengthening the middle class is the top priority in Washington,” Krishnamoorthi added.

Krishnamoorthi made history as one of four Indian Americans serving in the US House as well as another in the US Senate.

Five Indian Americans now hold office in Washington, D.C. – Kamala Harris in the US Senate, while Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna and Pramila Jayapal are in the Congress, joining Rep. Ami Bera.

The quintet of elected officials were sworn into their positions on January 3.

The 115th Congress has four Indian American elected officials, which quadruples the community’s previously largest representation in the House.