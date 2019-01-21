Chef Floyd Cardoz starts catering partnership with Neuman’s Kitchen

NEW YORK – Indian food catering now has a celebrity face as acclaimed Indian American chef Floyd Cardoz, and award-winning Neuman’s Kitchen, have entered into an exclusive catering partnership.

With critically acclaimed restaurants in India and the US, Cardoz is best recognized as the Season Three winner of Bravo’s Top Chef Masters. The celebrity chef will offer menus inspired by his native India as well as his experience as head chef at restaurants like Danny Mayer’s Tabla and North End Grill.

Cardoz has received the James Beard Award for “Humanitarian of the Year” and in 2011, GQ Magazine named him among the “Top 50 Most Influential Global Indians.” He currently is the chef-owner of New York City’s Bombay Bread Bar and is the Culinary Director of Mumbai’s Bombay Canteen, which has recently been named India’s top restaurant, 2019 by Condé Nast Traveler.

The international menus created exclusively for Neuman’s Kitchen will feature such fusion plates as Black Pepper Shrimp with wild watercress and watermelon salad as well as Shishito Pepper Pakoras, and will include a full range of catered items from appetizers, to entrees and desserts as well as options for a live chef station with Cardoz himself.

What makes this collaboration even more special is the innovative presentation that Neuman’s Kitchen is known for, according to a press release.

Started by Paul Neuman in 1981, the company’s mission is to live at the intersection of food, art and commerce—to delight, inspire and be inspired. The catering house did over 1800 events in 2018, ranging from 15 to 2000 people, spanning corporate, bridal and private events.

“Our goal with this collaboration is to offer our clients Floyd’s highly personal approach and unique interpretations of Indian food for their catered events. It was love at first sight when we first met Floyd, and we instinctively knew that his creativity and our direction were going to be something unique in the catering arena,” said Paul Neuman, owner of Neuman’s Kitchen, in a statement.

Currently, Robb Garceau is the Executive Chef at Neuman’s Kitchen. Garceau, who has won the catering house multiple awards and whose resume includes stints at Jean-Georges and Great Performances, is known for his passion for sustainable cuisine and distinctive presentation, particularly for bridal events. Cardoz will add international flavor and celebrity appeal to the catering house’s repertoire.

Cardoz added, “I believe that good food and good cooking are not only about how good something looks or tastes, it’s also about how good you feel while cooking for someone you love, or eating something that has been lovingly prepared for you. The entire process of cooking is about expressing your soul. If your food does not have soul, it will not give joy to those eating it. And without soul, we are nothing. Working with Neuman’s Kitchen will allow me to offer my food to larger events, something I can’t do in my restaurants. Neuman’s Kitchen has the capabilities and reach I was looking for in such a partnership, and I am excited to start this new journey with them.”

The Cardoz menus will be available starting March 2019 and will begin with a focus on bridal and life cycle events as well as destination weddings.

Neuman’s Kitchen, based in New York and Philadelphia, will collaborate with caterers around North America through their affiliation with LCA – The Leading Caterers of America, to enable Floyd to reach a national audience.