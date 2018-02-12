C. Mauli Agrawal named chancellor of University of Missouri-Kansas City

NEW YORK – C. Mauli Agrawal, an Indian American, was appointed as chancellor of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, starting June 20, according to a university press release.

Agrawal is currently the interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Texas in San Antonio.

“I’m thrilled that Dr. Agrawal has agreed to serve as the next chancellor of UMKC, and I’m confident that the university will reach new heights of success in research, education and outreach through his leadership. UMKC has an outstanding team of administrators, faculty, staff and alumni supporters who will work closely with him to achieve our collective vision,” University of Missouri System President Mun Choi stated in the press release.

“We had a very strong finalist pool, but what made Dr. Agrawal stand out was his combination of strong academic credentials with proven entrepreneurial skills. He understands the mission of UMKC, but he also knows that mission can only be fulfilled through innovative approaches and risk; he is not a status quo leader,” David Steelman, the chair of the University of Missouri Board of Curators, added.

Choi introduced Agrawal to the Kansas City campus on Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. at the Spencer Theatre in the Olson Performing Arts Center and the event was streamed live on the university’s website, according to the press release.

“I’m very grateful for the work of the search committee members who spent countless hours reviewing and interviewing candidates. I’m also extremely appreciative of Dr. Barbara Bichelmeyer, who has made important contributions as interim chancellor and provost at UMKC. Dr. Bichelmeyer will continue in her role as interim chancellor during the transition period and will return to her provost role when Dr. Agrawal arrives in June 2018,” Choi said.

“I will work closely with Dr. Bichelmeyer to make the important and necessary changes during the transition period. We are indebted to her for her work in continuing to move UMKC forward. She will be a great asset to Dr. Agrawal as he moves into this position,” Choi added.

“I’m excited to partner with Chancellor-designate Agrawal and look forward to his arrival in Kansas City. His background and experiences complement the mission and vision of UMKC – and together, with all the great partners on this campus and in this metro area, we will keep the momentum going as we grow UMKC into the great university this region needs,” Bichelmeyer said.

Before his appointment at the University of Texas in San Antonio, Agrawal served as the vice president for research and dean of the College of Engineering and was also a professor of orthopedics and bioengineering at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio.

He earned his bachelor’s degree of technology from IIT-Kanpur in India, has master’s degree from Clemson University which he earned in 1985 and obtained a doctorate from Duke University in 1989.

“I’m very excited to be chosen to help lead this great university. The potential for the University of Missouri-Kansas City is immense and exciting. UMKC has all the elements necessary to make a great university. With strengths in medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, business, engineering, arts and theater, the university is an exceptional anchor for economic development in the Kansas City region. I’m looking forward to working with UMKC’s faculty and staff as well as Kansas City’s civic leaders who are passionate about higher education and are constantly working to make Kansas City a great place to live, learn and work,” Agrawal stated in the press release.

During his tenure as dean, Agrawal managed to increase in student enrollment at the UTSA College of Engineering by 40 percent, faculty by 50 percent and research funding by 400 percent.

In 2010, he worked closely with the city of San Antonio and Mayor Julian Castro to establish the Texas Sustainable Energy Research Institute at UTSA, which received a $50 million pledge of support from CPS Energy, the city-owned utility operation.

“Mauli is a beloved member of the San Antonio community who has earned admiration and respect from the university community, the business community and civic leadership. I certainly wish him the very best at UMKC. You have an absolute gem of a man to lead the university forward. He understands the important role that a university plays in the civic life of a city and has a unique skill set of translating that role into meeting the needs of the university. His skill set is one of a kind,” said the current San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, in a press release.

Agrawal has also served on the editorial boards of various scientific journals including the Journal of Biomedical Materials Research, Tissue Engineering, the Journal of System of Systems and the Journal of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine, and has written more than 300 scientific publications while holding 29 patents.

His research specializes in the areas of orthopedic and cardiovascular biomaterials/implants.

Agrawal is a Fellow of Biomaterials Science and Engineering, the National Academy of Inventors, the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering and has served as president of the Society for Biomaterials in 2006.