Bollywood rising star Taapsee Pannu will be the headliner of upcoming Asian American Heritage Festival in New Jersey

, Posted On : April 27, 2017 3:19 pm

Ultimate Media and Zee TV present the Asian American Heritage Festival on May 21st 2017 at the NJ Expo and Convention Center in Edison, NJ. The Festival commemorates the Asian American Heritage Month of May in the US. The goal is to bring the diverse cultures and proud heritage of the Asian American diaspora under one roof. While there are several festivals and events targeted at individual segments of this vast community, for the first time Ultimate Media is putting together an event of this scale and size that caters to the entire Asian American population. The 2016 edition of the Festival had over 5000 people in attendance, with 20 corporate sponsors and 80 vendors. In addition, over 600 students from various dance and performing academies put together a variety of stunning and dramatic dance performances as part of the cultural showcase of the Festival.

This is truly a Lifestyle event, because it addresses every aspect of an Asian family’s life in the US and has something at offer for every member of the family. Ultimate Media has created a unique forum that combines the three things that appeals to this population segment – entertainment, food and shopping. Here are some of the highlights of the Festival that make this a Lifestyle event:

Onstage entertainment featuring breathtaking dance performances by the top Chinese, Indian, Taiwanese, Korean dance academies from around the Tri-State area.

This year we are proud to have Ms. Taapsee Pannu as our Bollywood celebrity. Ms. Pannu is Bollywood’s new rising star and has been critically acclaimed for her power packed roles in films like Pink, Baby and Naam Shabana. She has become one of the prominent voices and spokespersons in India for the empowerment of women.

Over 25 corporate sponsors and 100 vendors showcasing their products and services.

A variety of food choices – street food, North and South Indian food options, Chinese cuisines, and mithai.

Fun rides and activities for children.

Free medical check-up by Robert Wood Johnson Hospital and Princeton Healthcare System – nutritional guidance, cholesterol, blood pressure and glucose levels testing.

A dazzling array of shopping options representative of the finest that the Asian American cultures has to offer – clothing, jewelry, art and handicrafts.

The organizer has experienced an overwhelming response for the Festival as evidenced by the large number of corporate sponsors and vendors who have signed up, Zee TV – India’s largest TV network agreeing to be the grand media sponsor and the top dance schools agreeing to showcase their performances and acts. The Asian American population is the fastest growing segment of the US population. Combine this with other aspects like high literacy levels, highest per family income, propensity towards savings, disposable income makes it one of the most attractive population segments for businesses and marketers.

The Festival’s web site that captures the essence of the Asian American Heritage Festival – www.asianamericanfestivals.com. For further information about the Festival, please send an email to events@asianamericanfestivals.com or contact Mamta Narula at (732) 371-9625.