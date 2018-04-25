‘Biggest Ever’ Festival Celebrated: Chicago Telangana Association

The Chicago Telangana Association (CHITA), which has organized numerous events over the last 15 years, says it celebrated its ‘biggest ever’ Telangana Cultural festival on April 14th. More than 800 people gathered in the Metea Valley High School auditorium in Aurora, Illinois to enjoy more than 4 hours of performances, songs, dances, and other cultural and social items.

One of the main attractions was the Telangana backdrop photo booth, organizers said in a press release.

This is 11th year for cultural night program. the first being in 2006, when a couple dozen families came together and celebrated Telangana culture. The concept caught on grew tremendously, not only in Chicago, but also in other cities, the press release said.

Suchitra Reddy and CHITA General Secretary Nelima Akula were hosts for the program which kicked off with the traditional lamp lighting ceremony. The performers included kids and adults. The first cultural program was the song ‘Jallantha Kavvintha’ by Madhavilatha followed by classical Kuchipudi dance.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, (D-Illinois), attended the event and praised the efforts of CHITA to promote Telangana culture. Manoj Kondam, President of CHITA narrated the history of the organization. Vittal Eravelli, vice president of CHITA, thanked all the sponsors and volunteers by name, bringing each one to the stage.