Asian American Coalition of Chicago Celebrated 35th Annual Lunar New Year

CHICAGO – The Asian American Coalition of Chicago celebrated it’s 35th annual Lunar New Year for the Year of the Dog at Hyatt Regency O’Hare, Rosemont, Illinois Feb. 24. The event was attended by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, and Governor Bruce Rauner, Lieutenant Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti, Secretary of State Jesse White, State Treasurer Michael Frerichs and about 1,000 guests. The theme of the celebration was “Be United, Stay together.”

The dinner banquet this year was hosted by the Korean American community of Chicago, chaired by Mr. Itak Seo, president of Korean American Association of Chicago.

The highlights of the event were an extravagant Asian-inspired dinner menu along with an award ceremony to honor community leaders and outstanding youth, and captivating Asian cultural performances by local talent.

The Consul Generals of several Asian countries also attended and were recognized.

The 2018 Exemplary Community Service Awards and the Youth Who Excels Awards went to:

Mohan Karamchndani, vice-president Alliance of Global Sindhi Associations Inc., who received the Indian American Community service award.

Simran Kaur Bhalla, a National Exchange Club high school student of the year 2017 of state of Illinois, and a freshman at Marquette University, received the Indian American Community Youth Who Excels award.

Satnaam Singh Mago hosted a non-partisan, open-microphone “Political Forum” attended by more than hundred, was held during the same event, a press release from Mago said.

Posters of Indian Sikh Soldiers under the British Raj, who fought in World Wars I & II were displayed in the exhibition area by Sarwan Singh Raju, assisted by Amardev Singh Badesha and Prempal Singh. Many dignitaries and guests stopped to see the posters and asked questions.

The AACC, founded in 1983, represents numerous Asian American cultures including Indian, Pakistani, Sri Lankan, Bangladeshi, Burmese, Cambodian, Chinese, Filipino, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Laotian, Malaysian, Nepalese, Thailand, and Vietnamese communities.

In addition to the annual Lunar New Year Dinner Banquet, AACC also hosts a week- long Asian American Festival at Daley Plaza, Chicago, in May, during Asian American Heritage Month.

The Gavel was passed on to the Filipino American Community who will host the AACC Lunar New Year Celebration event in 2019.