American India Foundation aims to raise $500K at Orange County gala

NEW YORK – The American India Foundation (AIF) Orange County chapter is expecting to raise $500,000 at their fifth annual gala on March 17, at the Pasea Resort in Huntington Beach, California.

The gala will also be celebrating AIF’s contribution to India for 16 years under their five programs of education, livelihood, public health, leadership and gender focus.

The gala is expected to draw a crowd of over 300 local community professionals and will honor the achievements of Orange County contributors and highlight the success made by the OC contributions to the programs.

The evening will be filled with traditional Indian cuisine, a live performance by Molodi Live (as seen on Good Morning America) and a live auction featuring International travel packages, exclusive sporting opportunities, wine and culinary experience.

AIF’s Orange County Chapter was launched in the summer of 2013 with the aim of accelerating AIF’s mission of catalyzing social and economic change in India. Last year they raised over $400,000.

AIF is committed to catalyzing social and economic change in India and building a lasting bridge between the United States and India through high-impact interventions in education, livelihoods, public health, and leadership development.

Its programming seeks to achieve gender equity through developing inclusive models that focus on and empower girls and women.

AIF was founded in 2001 by then President Bill Clinton following a suggestion from then Indian Prime Minister Vajpayee and says it has impacted the lives of 3.1 million people.