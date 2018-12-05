Acharya Lokesh Muni honored with Moral Bharti Award 2018

Acharya Dr. Lokesh Muni was honored with the Moral Bharti Award 2018 at the ‘Bharat Nirman Mahasammelan,’ which was hosted by the Moral Institute and held at Tolkotara Stadium in New Delhi, India.

Acharya Lokesh Muni has been continuously making efforts for development of human values and establishing non-violence, peace and mutual co-operation in the society for the last 33 years.

He has travelled about 20,000 kilometers on foot, throughout the country to remove social evils and propagate moral values.

In order to give practical shape to these values he founded ‘Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti’ and thus made his field of activities spread throughout the world.

On the occasion Acharya Lokesh Muni said “the upliftment of moral and characteristic values ​​is necessary for creation of balanced personality and balanced society. Moral and character values ​​are decreasing in present times because of the status of a person more dominant than the person. What a person possess has become more important than what a person is, thus everyone is trying to obtain money and material bay any ways and means.”

His religious teachings, talk about ‘Purushartha Chaututha’, it says there should be a balance between religion, money, work and salvation and that religion is not against development.

“When materialistic development is based on the foundation of spirituality it becomes a boon, otherwise it becomes a curse,” he added.