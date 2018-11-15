AAPI-QLI holds annual Diwali gala

The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, Queens and Long Island Chapter (AAPI-QLI), held their annual Diwali gala on November 4, at Leonard’s Palazzo in Long Island, New York.

“Tonight, our coming together here as members and supporters of AAPI-QLI, is a way of celebrating the achievements, contributions of our Indian American community, and cherish our ancient and rich cultural heritage. We are here tonight to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, the festival of the celebration of the victory of goodness over evil,” Dr. Jagdish K. Gupta, a practicing Gastroenterologist and the President of (AAPI-QLI), said in his welcome address.

The annual Diwali event, which is organized under the leadership of Dr. Gupta, Chair of the Board of Trustees Dr. Ajay Lodha and Chairman of Function and Executive Committee of AAPI-QLI Dr. Raj Bhayani, was attended by more than 300 guests, including AAPIQLI members, physicians, sponsors, community leaders and Crème de la crème of the Indian Community.

Dr. Ajay Lodha, past national President of AAPI, in his address, lauded the many achievements of Indian Americans, “tonight, as proud members of the AAPI-QLI, the largest and most active Chapter of national AAPI, we are celebrating the achievements of our community and our many contributions to the diverse society in New York and Long Island area.”

Dr. Naresh Parikh, the President of AAPI graced the occasion as the Guest of Honor and Consul General of India in New York Sandeep Chakravorty, was the Chief Guest.

In his address, Dr. Parikh described AAPI-QLI as the most vibrant, transformative and politically active Chapter among all of the AAPI chapters in the nation.

He also referred to the fact that Indian American Physicians serve every seventh patient in the nation and contribute enormously to the healthcare industry of the United States.

At the gala, two very dynamic and young physician achievers, Drs. Preeti and Nilesh Mehta, were recognized for their humane, state of the art services to the residents of Queens, Nassau and Suffolk Counties.

Also, AAPI-QLI recognized the Nargis Dutt Cancer Foundation for its services in relieving and supporting the poorest and needy cancer patients and their families in India for more than 37 years.

Community leader Ramesh Goel was also recognized for his services to many religious and professional Alumni organizations.

Earlier in the evening, Diwali festival celebrations began with the traditional Deva Shri Ganesha recital and dance followed by invocation with Shankh-naad and Shlokas by Pandit Dixit Ji along with a lamp lighting ceremony.

The celebrations came to an end with an amazing dance performance followed by delicious food and a custom designed Venetian Dessert show.