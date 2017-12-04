Aadhaar Card enrollment restrictions for NRIs

NEW YORK – The Consulate General of India in New York has announced the rules for Aadhaar Card enrollment for Non Resident Indians (NRIs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs).

As per a statement, Aadhaar Card enrollment is presently available to residents in India only.

Those who are Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Cardholders, who stay in India for over 182 days in the last 12 months, immediately preceding the date of the enrolment application and have an Indian address, are eligible to enroll for Aadhaar Card in India.

Non Resident Indians (NRIs), though they are citizens of India, are not eligible for Aadhaar Card enrollment if they have not stayed for more than 182 days in the last 12 months.

It is only upon completion of 182 days of their stay in India in the last 12 months immediately preceding the date for enrolment application in which NRIs can apply for Aadhaar Card.

The Government of India states:

“As per Section 139AA of the Income-tax Act, 1961, every person who is eligible to obtain Aadhaar number shall, on or after the 1st day of July, 2017, quote Aadhaar number— (i) in the application form for allotment of permanent account number; (ii) in the return of income. The above provisions apply to persons who are eligible to get Aadhaar. Under section 3 of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, only a resident is entitled to get Aadhaar. Therefore, the provisions of Section 139AA quoted above regarding linking of Aadhaar to PAN or the requirement of quoting the Aadhaar number in the return shall not apply to a non-resident, who is not eligible to get Aadhaar.”