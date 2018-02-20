Two Indian Americans selected for Virginia STEM Award

NEW YORK – Two Indian American researchers, Arun J. Sanyal and Parthik Naidu, have been selected for Virginia’s 2018 Outstanding STEM Awards for their contribution towards the amelioration of human health, according to a SIFY report.

Sanyal and Naidu are among six people selected by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam for the prestigious prize.

Sanyal has developed training programs in liver disease diagnosis and treatment while Naidu, who is only 18, has developed a machine learning software to study 3D interactions of the cancer.

“Celebrating the academic excellence and entrepreneurial spirit of these Virginians helps showcase how STEM innovations tie in to our everyday lives. It also highlights the profound contribution that STEM makes to Virginia families and our economy. I thank these extraordinary awardees and everyone who works hard to make Virginia a leader in these important fields,” Governor Northam said, in a statement.

Selected for the Virginia Outstanding Scientist award for his deep commitment to the betterment of human health globally through science, education and public policy, Sanyal is a pioneer in identifying the mechanisms, clinical outcomes and management of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and metabolic syndrome, a disease of increasing prevalence and global consequences and to address this, he has developed training programs in liver disease diagnosis and treatment as he works to incorporate them in primary care settings.

“Naidu was selected as a STEM Phenom for sharing his knowledge with others to inspire those around him to become change makers in addition to his application of STEM principles,” a statement said.

Naidu has developed machine-learning software which studies 3D interactions of the cancer he had last year.

The computational tool called DNALoopR is faster, less expensive and more accurately analyses the biological patterns of cancer DNA than laboratory tools that currently exist, it also gives an unprecedented insight into the inner workings of cancer, thus helping doctors create personalized treatments for millions of patients.

Naidu is currently a freshman at Stanford University studying computer science.