The U.S. administration praises former Indian PM, condoles his death

The U.S. administration expressed sorrow over the death of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Aug. 16. It praised his accomplishments and foresight in building U.S.-India bilateral relations.

“On behalf of the people of the United States of America, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the people of India on the recent passing of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, said in a press release from the State Department.

“We know that many Indians will reflect on Prime Minister Vajpayee’s many contributions that led to India’s rise as a global and economic power,” said Secretary Pompeo, adding, “He championed tirelessly for his country’s development and demonstrated a devotion to improving the lives of every Indian.”\

“Standing before the United States Congress in 2000, he famously characterized U.S.-India ties as a “natural partnership of shared endeavors.” He recognized early on that the United States and India, based on their shared democratic values, could develop a partnership that would contribute to the economic prosperity and security of the region and the world,” Pompeo noted.

“Today, our two countries and our bilateral relationship continue to benefit from Prime Minister Vajpayee’s vision, which helped promote expanded cooperation,” the U.S. Secretary of State added.

“The American people and I stand with the people of India as we mourn Prime Minister Vajpayee’s passing. Today, we hold the people of India in our thoughts and prayers,” said the statement.