Son of Indian American man killed in 2004 robbery asks killer to be freed

The son of an Indian American man, who was killed in an armed robbery in San Antonio, Texas in 2004, is asking the governor to spare his killer.

Mitesh Patel, son of Hasmukh Patel who was killed during the robbery, is asking for Chris Young’s life to be spared as “his execution means that another family will lose a son, and another child will lose a father,” Patel told KSAT.

Young was 21 when he took part in the robbery and he was even convicted and sentenced to death for robbing and killing Patel’s father at his own convenience store.

According to a KSAT report, Young has been on death row for 12 years now and during this time the 34-year-old former gang member has become a mentor and a model father to his own daughters.

He even took up painting as a hobby and said how being on death row has changed his lifestyle.

“I don’t think I would have gotten over my anger. I would probably be in prison anyway. I would probably be dead,” Young told KSAT.

So far, more than 23,000 people have signed a petition to persuade Gov. Greg Abbott to grant Young his freedom.

“He understands his actions from 14 years ago weren’t right or appropriate, but (if) he’s willing to mentor others and break that chain, then I think he deserves to live,” Patel said.