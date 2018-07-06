Padma Shri Dr. Sudhir Parikh honored with Cultural Award

Padma Shri Dr. Sudhir Parikh, founder and chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media, was honored with a Cultural Award by the Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad, on Wednesday, July 4 at the Swarnim Sankul in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The award was presented to Dr. Parikh by Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani and was given in recognition for his contributions to Indian literature, society and culture.

Along with receiving a plaque from Chief Minister Rupani, Dr. Parikh was honored with a turban given by Gujarat’s Youth and Cultural Minister Ishwarsi Patel, a shawl by General Secratary Shridhar Parakar and a Sutra Mala by State President of Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad Prathapai Pandya.

“This award is given to an individual who contributes a lot to society, and we honor Dr. Parikh for his philanthropic work having contributed all his life to society by helping those in need in all different fields. He has also uplifted Gujarat in terms education a healthcare,” said Chief Minister Rupani.

“Though he lives in America, Dr. Parikh has always been thinking about Gujarat and he has made a remarkable contribution in the lives of Indian Americans as well through health, literature and journalism,” the Chief Minister added.

“I am extremely happy and proud to receive this award and thank those who have honored me today. With the blessing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I started a think tank for India’s global development as well as to strengthen the ties between India and the U.S.,” said Dr. Parikh.

“I have recently acquired a TV Channel known as ITV Gold, to promote a New India and encourage Indian-Americans to take part in community events which will bring them closer to India. I also request second and third generation Indian-Americans to donate and contribute to charitable activities in India,” Dr. Parikh added.

“Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad’s goal is to inform Indians and outsiders about Indian literature,” said Shridhar Parakar, the general secretary of ABSP, adding, “Literature is a mirror of society and when we look into the mirror we see the good reflection of society. As a result, it is the organization’s humble opportunity to honor those who have contributed a lot to Indian literature,”. The ABSP was established on October 27, 1966 in Delhi, to bring together writers, thinkers, critics and fans of Indian literature.

The event was emceed by Dr. Balwant Jani, a writer who is connected with many literary institutions and has contributed much to Indian literature.

A vote of thanks was given by Kaladhar Arya who also sang the patriotic song “Vande Maataram.” Committee members also honored guests with books.