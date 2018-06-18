International Yoga Day celebrated at Gandhi Memorial in Dallas

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial of North Texas (MGMNT), in partnership with the Consulate General of India in Houston, organized the 4th International Day of Yoga on Sunday, June 17 at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Plaza in Irving, Texas where nearly 350 participants gathered.

Among those who attended were chief guests, Irving City Mayor Pro Tem Allan E. Meagher and Consul General Ashok Kumar as well as Karthik Nemmani, winner of the 91st Scripps National Spelling Bee along with runner-up Naysa Modi and Abhijay Kodali.

Meagher appreciated MGMNT for creating the Gandhi Memorial in the center of DFW Metroplex and organizing events like Yoga Day where community members can participate, while he also expressed his delight to be part of Yoga Day Celebrations.

Kumar appreciated MGMNT’s leadership for working with CGI-Houston in organizing annual International Yoga Day and encouraged more people to participate in Yoga Day.

“UNO declared June 21st as International Yoga Day and more than 175 countries participate in Yoga Day Celebrations every year. June 21st is chosen as the Yoga Day Celebrations in UNO because it is considered as the longest day of the year. Rishikesh is the birth place of Yoga and Yoga was born 5000 years ago,” Dr. Prasad Thotakura, MGMNT Chairman, said in a statement.

“It is very symbolic to celebrate the Fourth international Day of Yoga at Gandhi Memorial because Gandhiji used to practice meditation and yoga. Gandhiji firmly believed that daily practice of yoga and meditation can strengthen self-discipline, patience, courage and forgiveness,” he added.

All participants were awarded a Certificate of Appreciation from MGMNT and were served breakfast.