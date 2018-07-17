India Day in North Brunswick set for August 11

The North Brunswick Township India Day Committee, a service project of non-profit organization Agraj Seva Kendra, in collaboration of North Brunswick Board of Education, will be hosting the Annual India Day for the North Brunswick Township, New Jersey, on Saturday, August 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Brunswick High School auditorium.

This year as a part of the celebration there will be an academic competition featuring essay writing, public speaking and a creative 2D and 3D art competition on July 26 at Commons of North Brunswick High School, which is open to all grade levels.

The theme this year is to build peace and harmony in the community, nation and worldwide by understanding and appreciating various religions, according to a press release.

Some prominent guests will attend the India Day celebration which will be filled with patriotic songs, Bollywood and classical dance performances and skits reflecting the theme.