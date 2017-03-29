Hanumantha Rao Narra not charged in murder case of his wife and son, to attend funeral in India

Staff Writer, Posted On : March 29, 2017 11:50 am

NEW YORK: Indian software technology professional Hanumantha Rao Narra, whose wife, Sasikala Narra, 38, and six-year-old son Anish Narra, were found brutally stabbed to death at home on March 23rd, has been interrogated by the New Jersey police for several hours on multiple occasions, but has not been named a suspect or charged with the crime, and will be likely allowed to attend the funeral of his family in India.

Joel Bewley, the Public Information Officer for the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, said in an interview to News India Times that Hanumantha Rao Narra has “not been charged with a crime”.

In all likelihood, Hanumantha Rao Narra’s request to attend the funeral of his wife and son, whose bodies are expected to reach India by the end of this month, will be accepted.

However, it’s not yet clear when he will be allowed to gain access to his house in Fox Meadow Apartments in Maple Shade, New Jersey, where his passport is reportedly kept. The police have sealed the house as a crime scene, and part of an ongoing investigation.

The bodies of Sasikala Narra and Anish Narra were found in a pool of blood by Hanumantha Rao Narra, when he came home after 9 p.m. on March 23rd, according to the version given to the police.

Hanumantha Rao Narra and Sasikala Narra worked for Cognizant Technologies, in New Jersey. According to a source, he is on an H-1B visa, and Sasikala was on an H-4 visa with an EAD.

The autopsy results of the two victims revealed that the murderer stabbed mother and son repeatedly in their face and hands.

Ravi Potluri, Sasikala Narra’s cousin and Joint Secretary of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA), who lives in Collegeville, PA, said in an interview to News India Times that Sasikala and Anish would visit his house regularly on weekends.

“Even though we are cousins we became close only two or three years ago. We are in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, and they visited us every other weekend. We became so close,” he said.

Asked about allegations of Hanumantha Rao Narra having an affair with a woman in New Jersey, Potluri responded: “The cops could not find anything on him and they questioned him for 6 hours. But we never know.

He added: “I called the detective this morning also. He said they have no information but they are working very hard and will let me know of any developments.”

Mohan Nannapaneni, past president of TANA, in an interview to News India Times, said that TANA volunteers have been helping the families back in India and coordinating with the funeral home.

He said TANA is not helping Hanumantha Rao Narra because “he has friends he can stay with. The house is locked, and they are working to get the passports from there.”