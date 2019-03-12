Chicago group hopes to promote peaceful resolution of India-Pakistan conflict

A group in Chicago, calling itself United For Peace, has organized a rally aimed at bringing peace between India and Pakistan.

Flyer for rally in Chicago suburb. (Photo: courtesy United for Peace)

“Join us to promote unity and peace amongst groups in our community and across the world,” says a flyer about the March 17, rally to be held at Riverwalk Grand Pavillion in Naperville, a northwestern suburb of Chicago where a significant number of South Asians, especially Indian-Americans, reside.  The rally is scheduled for the afternoon from 1:00 to 3:00 pm.

“In view of the recent developments we have met with the Consul Generals of India and Pakistan…. We have invited them to attend a United for Peace Rally and have also invited local Mayors and Representative at City and state level,” said Porus Dadabhoy, one of the organizers belonging to United For Peace, in an email.

“Hear from elected officials why this grassroots movement is so important,” say the organizers. “Hear from members of Indian and Pakistani communities why they stand united to demand immediate military deescalation ad resolution of conflict through diplomacy,” says the flyer.

 

