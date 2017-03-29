Zoroastrian Association of Metropolitan Chicago to host education, public health forum

Staff Writer, Posted On : March 29, 2017 7:41 pm

The Zoroastrian Association of Metropolitan Chicago will be hosting an Education and Public Health Forum on April 9, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 8615 Meadowbrook Drive in Burr Ridge, Ill. The education forum will cover topics on how to educate children to become a Nobel Prize winner, how get admitted at Elite Schools ( Ivy League) and how to excel at university. The public health forum will cover all issues raised by the Public Health Report for Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System (YRBSS) by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) for the U.S. and Illinois in particular. The YRBSS monitors six types of health-risk behaviors that contribute to the leading causes of death and disability among youth and adults, including behaviors that contribute to unintentional injuries and violence, sexual behaviors related to unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV infection, alcohol and other drug use, tobacco use, unhealthy dietary behaviors and inadequate physical activity.

Attendance is limited to 150 people on a first-come, first-served basis. Suggested lunch donation $5.

For registration email porusdad@gmail.com, or text (630) 532-3469 with number and names of attendees and one contact email. Registration closes on March 30.