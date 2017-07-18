Zifiti announces launch of Rakhi packages for free delivery in the U.S.

This Raksha Bandhan, which falls on Aug 7, 2017, sisters around the globe can send their love to their brothers in the United States through zifiti.com. Zifiti.com proudly showcases hundreds of choices directly on their home page and at www.zifiti.com/rakhi where visitors can browse and order easily for on time delivery. Packages range in price and offer a variety of items from sweets to namkeen snacks along with, of course, attractive Rakhi threads and Roli Chawal.

The team at zifiti.com hand selected many quality items for this festive holiday, choosing only from the highest quality products available. The extensive range of Rakhi bracelets includes more traditionally simple bracelets as well as some whimsical, fun styles like baby Krishna and super heros for the younger brothers, and more elegant styles with bead and stone work for the older brothers.

Zifiti founder and CEO, Shinu Gupta explains, “Rakhi is such a special time and these days it’s not so easy for brothers and sisters to get together in person for the tradition. It is important for us at Zifiti to offer an opportunity for sisters to send their love on time even if they are miles away.” This, of course, is a natural extension of Zifiti’s convenient online shopping portal where buyers can source the Indian products that they regularly seek.

About the Company:

Zifiti.com offers buyers access to thousands of items ranging from daily needs such as Indian grocery items to specialty arts and crafts produced by skilled artisans. The Indian marketplace reduces the need to travel around the globe to find Indian food items, handicrafts, jewelry, apparel and more.

The company’s experienced procurement team continues to scour the market to bring the highest quality products from the best, most reliable sources to this ever expanding incredibly Indian marketplace.

Additionally, vendors on Zifiti.com immediately become a part of a growing trend allowing them to enter the e-commerce space before it’s too late. By offering unique, quality products to over 3 million Asian Indians in the US and beyond the seller’s brand awareness will grow organically with little effort on their part. By exposing their offering to an already existing audience coupled with Zifiti’s extensively promoted platform vendors can capitalize on the traffic while saving them from investing their own time or money.

The future of Zifiti.com is brilliant as we constantly procure more products and services from the rich and diverse lands of India. As THE portal for Asian Indian Americans to source products generally found in their homeland Zifiti.com is the only source needed when your heart desires home.